Forbes Middle East to host fourth 'Sustainability Leaders Summit' in Abu Dhabi on October 19-20

ABU DHABI, 12th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Forbes Middle East has announced the fourth edition of the Sustainability Leaders Summit – Abu Dhabi 2026, taking place on October 19–20 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, bringing together leading policymakers, business leaders, investors, entrepreneurs and experts from the region and around the world.

Built around the theme “Resilience for a Sustainable Future,” the summit will explore how governments, businesses, and institutions can sharpen their ability to anticipate change, withstand disruption and develop the capabilities that sustainable, long-term growth demands amid technological upheaval, climate pressures, geopolitical uncertainty, and rapidly evolving industries.

The summit will bring together policymakers, executives, academics, and experts, including Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Abdulla Abdulalee Abdulla Al Humaidan, Director General, Zayed Authority for People of Determination; Prof. Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University of Science and Technology; Dr. Nawal Alhosany, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA); and Hiba Obaid Alshehhi, Assistant Undersecretary, Biodiversity and Marine Life Sector, UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.

The summit will focus on four key themes: “Global Leadership & Strategic Governance”; “AI, Digital Innovation & Future Economies”; “Impact, ESG & Sustainability Leadership”; and “Stewardship.” The latter positions stewardship as a defining responsibility of modern leadership, focused on creating long-term value by balancing economic growth, environmental responsibility, social progress, and resilient governance.

Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said, "The UAE places adaptability and resilience at the heart of its vision for sustainable development across key sectors. We are working to use resources more efficiently through modern technology and to maintain our readiness to respond to global changes. This approach strengthens our food and water security and advances our efforts to address climate change and adapt to its impacts. It is reflected in our national policies and international partnerships that help us exchange expertise and develop solutions to shared challenges.”

Her Excellency added: “The Forbes Middle East Sustainability Leaders Summit, which we are pleased to sponsor for the second consecutive year, gives us an opportunity to share our experience and exchange insights with a wide range of stakeholders. Through the summit, we seek to build partnerships that turn ideas into practical solutions and advance dialogue on our priorities, particularly as the UAE and Senegal prepare to co-host the United Nations Water Conference in Abu Dhabi this December. The participation of students and youth enriches these conversations with their perspectives on the future and helps prepare a generation able to carry forward sustainable development and contribute solutions to the challenges ahead.”

Khuloud Al Omian, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Middle East, said, "Economic, technological, and climate transformations are placing a broader responsibility on leaders to shape pathways for growth and create sustainable value that extends into the future. Abu Dhabi provides an ideal platform to exchange perspectives, share experiences, and build partnerships that contribute to developing practical solutions to shared challenges.”

Other speakers include Ahmed Baghoum, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Masdar City; Hussein Shoukry, Managing Director, Siemens Energy MEA; Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO, ADNOC Distribution; Captain Saif Al Mheiri, CEO of Abu Dhabi Maritime and Chief Sustainability Officer at AD Ports Group; and Roberta Calarese, Founder and CEO, GHAYA, alongside other senior leaders and experts from across the region and around the world.

Discussions will span energy and infrastructure resilience, AI and emerging technologies, investment, natural capital, research commercialization, leadership development, and workforce readiness. Through high-level leadership dialogues, ministerial conversations, executive exchanges, interactive discussions and global case studies, delegates will examine the decisions shaping the future and explore how economies, institutions, businesses and communities can build the resilience needed to thrive through change while creating lasting value for future generations.

The summit is organised by Forbes Middle East in collaboration with EMSTEEL Group, AD Ports Group, The University of Manchester – Dubai and Jamjoom Pharma.