22nd International Education Show kicks off

SHARJAH, 12th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The 22nd edition of the International Education Show launched on Monday morning.

Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the event features broad participation from over 60 universities and educational institutions—both from within the UAE and abroad—alongside various government entities and institutions.

Saif Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, stated that the exhibition serves as a premier destination for students and prospective undergraduates to gain firsthand insight into leading educational and academic opportunities. The event brings together more than 60 universities and educational institutions from the UAE and abroad, as well as various government bodies.

Al Midfa added that the event offers an ideal platform for high school students and those seeking postgraduate studies to explore the latest academic programmes—developed and updated to meet the demands of the future labour market and its specialised fields.

The CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah invited students and parents to visit the exhibition to benefit from the services offered and to learn about modern specialisations, scholarships, and innovative programmes provided by participating universities before making decisions regarding university enrolment.