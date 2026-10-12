‘Fi Hisban’ exhibition explores Arabic calligraphy through contemporary art

SHARJAH, 12th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed Ibrahim Al Qasir, Director of the Department of Cultural Affairs at the Sharjah Department of Culture, and Director of the Sharjah Calligraphy Biennale, opened the "Fi Hisban" exhibition at the Design Space on Flag Island in 1971, in the presence of Ahmed Obaid Al Qasir, CEO of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq).

The exhibition includes four modern artworks created by artists from the UAE, Bahrain and Pakistan, with the works drawing on the aesthetics of Arabic calligraphy and providing innovative visual interpretations.

The artwork ''Sea Without a Shore'' by Hessa Lootah is an artistic interpretation based on the metres of Arabic poetry and illustrates the link between poetic rhythm and the movement of the sea by means of translucent fabric panels inscribed with Arabic words made from pearl-like spheres.

At the same time, the artist Ali Melih creates "Haa", in which thousands of disposable paper cups are transformed into a large sculptural arrangement focused on the Arabic letter “Ha”, and this work addresses the connection between material, sound, and visual identity.

The artist Shabir Mir offers two pieces which examine the versatility of the Arabic script and its ability to interact with both people and with space. In “Alphabet of Sitting” the alphabet takes the form of a sculptural arrangement that also serves as seating, and ''Measure of Existence'' stretches throughout the building’s architecture—incorporating shapes derived from Urdu calligraphy—thus establishing a dialogue between language and the built environment.

The exhibition demonstrates how Arabic calligraphy can go beyond its conventional function as a simple writing tool and instead become a modern artistic medium that conveys ideas of balance, transformation and sensory experience.