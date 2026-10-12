Sharjah Old Cars Festival returns for 4th edition on 21 January 2027

SHARJAH, 12th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Old Cars Club has announced that the fourth edition of the Sharjah Old Cars Festival will take place from Thursday, 21st January to Sunday, 24th January 2027, under the theme "Every Car Tells a Story."

The announcement marks a new chapter for the festival, which continues to bring vintage cars together with the personal stories and history they have carried through the decades.

The fourth edition’s theme invites us to see a vintage car as more than a rare vehicle or a milestone in engineering and design. It brings us closer to the story each car carries. Every journey begins on the production line and continues across roads and cities, shaped by the people who have owned or travelled in it. They leave traces in its details that do not appear in its technical specifications yet give it a unique human value.

“Every Car Tells a Story” places each vehicle at the heart of the narrative, making it a witness to its era and the changes in society, culture and industry it has seen. Through stories of ownership and preservation, the memories attached to each car and the journeys it has taken, the theme brings us closer to the world of vintage cars. In this way, every car becomes a moving record, preserving part of its owners’ lives and the shared memories of the communities it has been part of.

Ahmed Hamad Al Suwaidi, Board Member of Sharjah Old Cars Club and Chairman of the Festival’s Organising Committee, said, “We chose ‘Every Car Tells a Story’ as the theme for the fourth edition of the Sharjah Old Cars Festival because it captures the essence of the bond between people and their cars. The true value of vintage vehicles lies not only in their age or rarity, but in the stories, they have helped create on the road, the memories they hold and the details that give each one a distinct personality and a presence unlike any other.”