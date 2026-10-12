Shams launches AI-powered 'Bedaya' business setup platform

SHARJAH, 12th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The "Bedaya" platform, which is powered by artificial intelligence, has been launched by Sharjah Media City (Shams) to allow entrepreneurs and investors to plan the setting up of their businesses via a smooth, fast, and integrated digital service.

The platform reviews user-submitted business ideas, matches them with economic activities approved by Shams, and suggests the options most appropriate to each project's characteristics.

'Bedaya' also offers intelligent suggestions on business setup packages and provides a clear breakdown of fees and costs, helping investors make decisions with confidence and clarity.

The platform also offers services that suggest trade names and initial visual identities for projects and is available in both Arabic and English at bedaya.shams.ae.

Rashid Al Obad, Director-General of Sharjah Media City (Shams), stressed that launching the "Bedaya" platform marks a major milestone in the city's digital transformation. This action shows a strategic intention to use artificial intelligence in order to improve the investor experience and simplify the process of setting up a business.

Al Obad stated, "Our aim is to make technology a real partner in the entrepreneurial journey by offering intelligent solutions which will save time and effort while promoting transparency and making it easy to access services. This project corresponds with Shams' commitment to supporting Sharjah's vision of developing a competitive, knowledge- and innovation-driven economy and to attracting entrepreneurs and investors from all over the world."