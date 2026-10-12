Dubai Press Club launches new phase of ‘Dubai Content Creators Programme’

DUBAI, 12th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Press Club (DPC), in collaboration with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), today launched a new phase of the ‘Dubai Content Creators Programme’ focused on tourism and the economy.

Part of DPC’s series of specialised training initiatives, the programme aims to equip content creators with advanced skills in storytelling, filming, editing and digital publishing, enabling them to produce high-quality content that showcases Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for business and tourism.

The new phase builds on Dubai’s standing as a global economic and tourism hub and responds to rapid developments in the digital media landscape, where digital content plays an increasingly important role in engaging audiences and raising awareness.

The programme aims to develop participants’ practical skills in producing tourism and economic content, deepen their understanding of Dubai’s economic and tourism sectors, and provide insights into the vision that has established the emirate as a global model for innovation, economic diversification and exceptional visitor experiences.

Maryam Al Mulla, Director of the Dubai Press Club, highlighted the importance of DPC’s collaboration with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism on the new phase of the programme. She said, “This new phase reflects our continued efforts to develop the skills of content creators and equip them with practical tools to produce specialised digital content that reflects Dubai’s position as a global economic hub and one of the world’s most sought-after tourism destinations.”

She added, “Dubai has an inspiring story to tell, shaped by its journey towards building a diversified economy and a world-class tourism sector. Content creators are key partners in sharing this story with audiences through innovative and credible storytelling. We hope the programme will help participants produce high-quality digital content grounded in knowledge, accuracy and creativity.”

Aida Al Busaidy, Vice President, Consumer Advocacy and Social at the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, highlighted the Dubai Press Club’s efforts and its initiatives supporting key sectors. She said, “Investing in digital content creation is integral to further enhancing Dubai’s competitiveness and reinforcing its standing as a leading global destination for business, tourism and investment. For more than a decade, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism has worked with content creators as part of Dubai’s destination marketing approach, supported by a global network now active across more than 80 countries.”

She added, “Our partnership with the Dubai Press Club through the ‘Dubai Content Creators Programme’ reflects our belief in the role of content creators in shaping perceptions of cities and destinations, and translating their experiences into innovative storytelling that resonates with global audiences. Creators are a vital element of DET’s 360-degree marketing approach, helping communicate an authentic, complementary narrative of Dubai through the people, communities and experiences that make Dubai a leading city to visit, live and work in.

“As the role of creators continues to evolve, investing in their capabilities is also an investment in the future of the creative economy, in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33. The programme provides an important platform to support creators with the knowledge, tools and sector understanding needed to tell Dubai’s story with accuracy, creativity and cultural awareness. We believe that compelling content, grounded in knowledge and credibility and supported by advanced creative tools, delivers genuine and lasting value, and we look forward to seeing the programme make a tangible contribution to showcasing Dubai through creative content.”

The two-week programme comprises 40 hours of training delivered in collaboration with leading regional and international digital platforms, media organisations and academic institutions. It covers all stages of digital content production, from storytelling and creative writing to filming, lighting, editing and graphic design, as well as the use of artificial intelligence to enhance digital content. Participants will also explore digital publishing strategies, audience engagement and data analytics.

The opening day featured a session exploring the vision that has established Dubai as a global model for innovation and economic and tourism diversification. The session highlighted the role of content creators in communicating this vision and showcasing Dubai’s success in building a diversified economy and offering exceptional tourism experiences.

Discussions examined Dubai’s transition to an economy driven by creativity, tourism and innovation, as well as its strategies for developing tourism and cultural experiences that attract millions of visitors annually. The session also explored the strategic role of digital content in promoting the identity of cities and how digital transformation and artificial intelligence can be harnessed to promote destinations effectively.

The opening day also featured a specialised workshop titled ‘Tourism Promotion Guide: Standards, Ethics and Responsibility’, delivered by Dubai College of Tourism, part of DET. The workshop introduced participants to the standards and guidelines for promoting Dubai as a global tourism destination, covering destination identity, responsible engagement with attractions and landmarks, and ways to showcase the emirate’s culture and diversity in a positive and responsible manner.

The workshop also addressed professional conduct at tourism destinations, ethical engagement with visitors and tourism establishments, and respect for cultural diversity.

It highlighted the importance of presenting tourism experiences in ways that reflect Dubai’s values of tolerance and hospitality, alongside disclosure requirements for tourism-related partnerships and sponsorships. Participants also explored ways to strengthen Dubai’s reputation and showcase its attractions through engaging and credible content.