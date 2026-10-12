CBUAE to organise annual UAE Banks Reception in Bangkok

ABU DHABI, 12th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and the UAE Banks Federation (UBF), will organise the 2026 Annual UAE Banks Reception on Thursday, 15 October, in Bangkok, Thailand, during the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group.

The reception will be attended by Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the CBUAE; Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; and Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of the UAE Banks Federation, alongside a distinguished gathering of central bank governors, financial decision-makers, CEOs of banks operating in the UAE, and senior representatives of international financial and banking institutions.

The reception reflects the CBUAE’s pivotal role in strengthening engagement with international financial institutions, expanding cross-border partnerships, and opening new avenues for cooperation and the exchange of expertise and insights among global financial and banking leaders, thereby supporting the competitiveness of the UAE’s financial and banking sector, enhancing its international presence, and reinforcing the country’s position as a leading global financial centre.