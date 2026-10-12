Al Dhaid Date Festival 6 concludes with strong turnout

SHARJAH, 12th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed Musabeh Al Tunaiji, General Coordinator of the Al Dhaid Date Festival, has announced the conclusion of the festival’s sixth edition.

It was organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in cooperation with Al Dhaid City Municipality and ran for four days at Expo Al Dhaid.

Al Tunaiji said the festival drew large crowds and strong participation from palm owners and farmers across the UAE. They competed actively in the commercial market and took part in the daily auctions, which ran throughout the festival.

This edition, he said, showed clear progress, built on the lessons of the previous five years. It was most visible in the professionalism of the packaging and canning, in the inventive ways producers presented their dates, and in the wide range of date varieties on display.