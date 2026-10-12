Sharjah Investment Forum 2026 to begin on Wednesday

SHARJAH, 12th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The ninth edition of the Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF 2026) will begin on Wednesday, reaffirming its position as one of the leading investment conferences and exhibitions in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The two-day forum, to be held at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre, is expected to attract more than 10,000 participants from over 60 countries, bringing together policymakers, investors and global business leaders to explore emerging investment opportunities and key drivers of economic growth.

Organised by the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Investment, SIF 2026 will be held under the theme ‘Building Adaptive Economies’.

The forum will feature more than 80 speakers and over 140 activities, including 80 direct business meetings designed to facilitate connections between investors, companies and decision-makers. Together, the programme will examine how governments and businesses can respond to changing global conditions, strengthen competitiveness and identify new avenues for investment and long-term growth.

SIF 2026 will welcome a high-profile lineup of government leaders, international entrepreneurs, investors and technology experts, bringing together perspectives from across global markets and industries.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, will deliver the forum's keynote address.

Among the prominent speakers is Mohamed Alabbar, Founder and Managing Director of Emaar Properties, Founder and Director of Noon.com, and Chairman of Eagle Hills and Americana Group, who will join entrepreneur and radio host Kris Fade for a fireside chat exploring business leadership, capital allocation and growth amid changing economic conditions.

The programme will also feature senior government officials, including Mohammad Abdulrahman Alhawi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Investment; Fahad Al Gergawi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Trade; and Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, bringing perspectives on economic policy, international trade and sustainable development.

SIF 2026 will centre on four main pillars covering regulatory competitiveness and economic adaptability, AI, technology and industrial transformation, smart capital flows and supply-chain resilience, and future living and economic growth.

Sessions will examine how governments can adapt investment and trade policies to changing market conditions, how businesses can navigate economic disruption, and how emerging technologies, including agentic AI, are changing industrial operations, government services and investment decisions.

The programme will also address cross-border capital flows, supply-chain resilience, trade connectivity and the infrastructure needed to support industrial expansion. Discussions on future economic growth will cover real estate development, sustainable communities, food security, agricultural technology and changing consumer behaviour.

SIF 2026 is supported by more than 20 partners and sponsors from government entities, private-sector companies and media organisations.

The network spans economic development, trade, urban planning, real estate, logistics, construction, technology and innovation, bringing sector expertise to the forum’s discussions and creating opportunities for investors, decision-makers and business leaders to establish partnerships.