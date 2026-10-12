Khorfakkan University forum explores maritime heritage

SHARJAH, 12th October, 2026 (WAM) -- University of Khorfakkan, in collaboration with the Emirates Library and Information Association, organised the third edition of its annual library forum under the theme “Blue Horizons: The Library Between the Tides of Knowledge and the Harbours of Innovation”.

The event brought together a distinguished group of experts, academics and specialists from the UAE and abroad.

Attendees included Professor Ali Hilal Al Naqbi, Director of the University; Dr Mohammed Al Ahmad, Executive Secretary of the Regional Organization for the Protection of the Marine Environment; and Tamsin Vicary, Fisheries Officer at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), alongside university faculty members, administrative staff and students.

The forum aimed to highlight the role of libraries in preserving maritime heritage and developing knowledge systems, while exploring opportunities for innovation in marine sciences. It also sought to expand cooperation and facilitate the exchange of expertise among academic and knowledge institutions and specialist organisations locally and internationally.

The programme featured two panel discussions. The first, held in Arabic, was titled “Emirati Maritime Heritage: Between Cultural Narratives and Knowledge Preservation”. It explored popular and cultural maritime narratives, traditional maritime tools and methods, and the role of libraries and archives in safeguarding maritime heritage.

The discussion also examined the contribution of academic research and contemporary studies to documenting and preserving this heritage.

The second session, held in English, was titled “The Future of Marine Knowledge: Opportunities and Challenges”. It examined the growing role of libraries in marine education and research, the development of specialised collections on marine sciences, partnership opportunities between libraries and maritime institutions, and the management and use of marine research data to benefit society.

The forum concluded with contributions from participants that enriched the discussions and reflected the diversity of perspectives and expertise represented.

Attendees engaged actively in the dialogue, exchanging views on the topics addressed and helping to deepen discussion of maritime heritage, marine knowledge and innovation.