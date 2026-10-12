Sharjah Taxi participates in APTA TRANSform & EXPO 2026 in Chicago

SHARJAH, 12th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Taxi participated in APTA TRANSform & EXPO 2026, one of the leading international events dedicated to the public transportation sector, held in Chicago, United States.

The event brought together experts, specialists and representatives of organisations operating in the sector to explore innovations and technological solutions and discuss future trends in sustainable public transportation.

Sharjah Taxi was represented by a delegation comprising Khalid Al Kindi, Managing Director, and Moustafa Shalabi, Director – Operations.

During their participation, the delegation gained insights into the latest international experiences and practices in developing transportation systems, including the operation of autonomous public transportation services, the development of electric and zero-emission vehicles, regional transportation service planning, sustainability solutions, data governance and artificial intelligence applications.

Khalid Al Kindi, Managing Director of Sharjah Taxi, said, “Our participation in this conference provides a valuable opportunity to learn from international experiences, exchange expertise with specialists in the public transportation sector, and gain insights into solutions and technologies that contribute to improving service quality, operational efficiency and sustainability. We are keen to draw on the knowledge gained through such engagements to expand our expertise and keep pace with global trends, supporting our ongoing efforts to develop the transportation system and enhance the passenger experience.”

APTA TRANSform & EXPO is an international platform that brings together experts, specialists and decision-makers to explore the latest public transportation solutions and innovations, discuss opportunities to improve services and strengthen sustainability, and examine how modern technologies can contribute to building more efficient and integrated transportation systems.