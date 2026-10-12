Sharjah Public Libraries to organise 24 activities across six branches in October

SHARJAH, 12th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Throughout October, Sharjah Public Libraries (SPL) will turn everyday topics into educational and interactive experiences spanning healthy nutrition, sleep, workplace rights, literature, science, heritage, arts and sports.

The programme features 24 activities organised through SPL's six branches in Sharjah, Al Dhaid, Kalba, Khorfakkan, Wadi Al Helo and Dibba Al Hisn, for children, youth, adults and families, combining reading with professional and legal knowledge.

On October 15, Sharjah Library presents “Journey to Neverland with Peter Pan by J. M. Barrie”, an interactive reading featuring scene reenactments and drawing.

“Noor Al Bayan” on October 25 takes participants on an interactive tour of the Holy Quran Museum to explore manuscripts, the history of the Quran, Quranic calligraphy and its values.

The programme concludes on October 28 with “Be Beautiful, and You Will See the World as Beautiful”, held in conjunction with the International Day of Older Persons and World Mental Health Day.

Art and group activities, relaxation sessions and shared experiences aim to strengthen communication between generations.

Al Dhaid branch will host “The Power and Fun of Jiu-Jitsu” on October 18, featuring training to help children develop fitness, balance and flexibility. The month concludes on October 26 with “Outdoor Free Drawing”, giving children space for artistic expression.

“Creativity Without Limits” on October 12 at the Kalba branch gives people of determination the opportunity to explore their talents through artistic and interactive activities.

Storytelling follows on October 22 with “The story of Ryan and the boat, Brave,” by author Aisha Al Harthi, introducing children aged 6–13 to a story of hope, courage and belief in their dreams. The branch turns to science on October 27 with “Let’s try with Einstein”, featuring hands-on scientific exploration.

Sharjah’s maritime heritage is the focus on October 21 in the Khorfakkan branch with “Sharjah Pearls”, held under the supervision of the Sharjah Fish Resources Authority. The activity introduces young people aged 14–18 to the pearl’s journey from sea to jewellery and explores its economic and cultural significance. The branch concludes its programme on October 29 with “Sleep is Life”, an adult session drawing on the book “Wake Up to Sleep” to discuss sleep problems, their causes and ways to address them.

On October 19, Wadi Al Helo Library collaborates with Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services on “Touches of Clay”, where children and young people learn to shape, decorate and colour pottery under the guidance of a participant from the deaf community.

Dibba Al Hisn branch hosts “Healthy Lifestyle” on October 14, a medical session for women on daily habits that support physical and mental health.

“Colours Read” on October 20 combines reading and art, with children aged 6–13 illustrating a story or short text they have read. On October 25, “Who Am I?” brings families together to identify cultural or well-known figures by asking questions answered with “yes” or “no”.

SPL opened the month with several activities, including “Sand Transformations” for adults at Dibba Al Hisn branch. To mark International Coffee Day, the library also held “The Journey of Coffee from Bean to Cup”, exploring coffee preparation methods in collaboration with Wadi Al Helo Council.

The session was presented by expert Yousuf Al Mazrouei. “Pink Touches” introduced girls to the basics of flower arrangement and choosing colours for different occasions.

Sharjah Library hosted “Your Food Shapes Your Energy”, exploring the impact of nutrition on energy and concentration. The Khorfakkan branch held “Fair Rights” for adults, covering workplace laws and the rights of employees and employers. The branch also hosted “A Cup of Matcha”, a hands-on activity introducing young people to methods of preparing the drink.

Al Dhaid Library opened its programme with “The Book Tolerance”, introducing children to the value of tolerance, followed by “Art Recycling Corner”.