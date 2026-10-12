UAE Ambassador meets Colombia’s Minister of Commerce, Industry and Tourism to discuss economic cooperation

BOGOTÁ, 12th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohamed Abdulla Al Shamsi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Republic of Colombia, met with Mauricio Gómez Amín, Colombia’s Minister of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, in the presence of representatives from Dubai Chambers and DP World.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral economic, trade and investment relations and exploring opportunities to expand cooperation between the UAE and Colombia.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to facilitate bilateral trade, identify opportunities for investment and business development, and strengthen engagement between the private sectors of the two countries.

Discussions also addressed opportunities for UAE companies in the Colombian market and for Colombian businesses seeking to expand their commercial activities through the UAE.

Al Shamsi highlighted the importance of continued dialogue and coordination in identifying areas of mutual economic interest and facilitating engagement between relevant institutions and business communities. He also emphasized the value of exploring opportunities that draw on the capabilities and expertise of UAE institutions and companies active in Colombia.

The meeting further addressed the role of Dubai Chambers in facilitating business connections and promoting commercial engagement between companies in both countries, including opportunities for Colombian businesses interested in accessing markets through the UAE.

Discussions also covered DP World's activities and expertise in ports, logistics and supply-chain services, with particular attention to opportunities for cooperation in trade facilitation and logistics.

Both sides exchanged views on potential areas of cooperation across trade, investment, industry, services, tourism, logistics and supply chains, highlighting the importance of private-sector engagement in identifying commercially viable opportunities of mutual interest.

The meeting concluded with an emphasis on maintaining dialogue and strengthening engagement between relevant government entities and business communities to explore further opportunities for economic, trade and investment cooperation between the UAE and Colombia.