Faya Emirati fellowship boosts capacity to protect heritage

SHARJAH, 12th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The World Heritage Office at the Sharjah Archaeology Authority (SAA) has concluded the Faya Stone Age Workshop 2026, strengthening the scientific knowledge and specialist expertise required to research, protect and manage the Faya Palaeolandscape World Heritage property for future generations.

The workshop brought together 22 selected participants, including 18 from the UAE and four from the region: two from Oman, one from Egypt and one from Jordan. The programme began with field training at Faya, followed by sessions from October 5 to 8 at the Authority’s headquarters.

The workshop was organised within the Emirati Fellowship of the Faya Research Grant Programme, part of the World Heritage Office’s wider work to connect research, professional development, conservation and management.

The AED2 million programme runs from 2026 to 2028 and supports scientific collaboration, archaeological research and the development of Emirati specialists who can contribute to Faya’s long-term stewardship.

Participants received training in archaeological evidence, dating methods, palaeoenvironments, lithic analysis, excavation and documentation. The training demonstrated how these methods contribute to understanding human occupation and environmental change at Faya, while informing conservation, interpretation and long-term site management.

SAA experts linked this scientific training directly to the management of the World Heritage property, with Dr Ossama Khalil contributing to sessions on the management of Faya and Dr Maja Kominko addressing site interpretation.

Eisa Yousif, Director-General of SAA, said, “World Heritage recognition brings with it a responsibility not only to protect exceptional places, but also to deepen our knowledge of them and to share that knowledge with future generations. The Faya Research Grant Programme, and initiatives such as this workshop, bring these objectives together. By combining international scientific collaboration with investment in Emirati researchers and emerging regional specialists, we are building the knowledge and expertise needed for the long-term research and stewardship of the Faya Palaeolandscape.”

The programme was led by German archaeologist Dr Knut Bretzke of the University of Jena, while Canadian archaeologist Ms Natasha Singh of the University of Tübingen also contributed.

Their expertise in Stone Age, human evolution, prehistoric archaeology and environmental reconstruction gave participants access to internationally recognised research approaches while keeping Faya at the centre of the learning experience.

Khuloud Alhouli, Director of the World Heritage Office at SAA, said: “This initiative reflects a broader approach to World Heritage in Sharjah: inscription is not an endpoint, but the beginning of an ongoing responsibility to research, protect, understand and communicate the significance of a World Heritage property. Through the Faya Research Grant Programme, research and training are being developed alongside conservation and management, ensuring that new knowledge about the Faya Palaeolandscape contributes to its long-term stewardship.”

Beyond the workshop, the World Heritage Office oversees the Government of Sharjah Faya Research Grant, develops and manages World Heritage nominations for cultural heritage sites with potential Outstanding Universal Value across Sharjah and oversees the protection, conservation and long-term management of properties on UNESCO’s World Heritage List and Tentative List.

It also advances research, specialist training, international cooperation and public awareness to strengthen World Heritage stewardship across the emirate.