Arab Ministerial Council for Electricity discusses common market, clean hydrogen

RIYADH, 12th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The 16th session of the Arab Ministerial Council for Electricity was held in Riyadh today under the chairmanship of Saudi Arabia, the current chair of the council.

The session was attended by electricity and energy ministers and delegations from Arab countries, as well as representatives of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States and relevant Arab organisations and federations.

The council discussed a number of key issues, including the latest developments regarding the signing and ratification of the two agreements establishing the Arab Common Electricity Market, as well as a pilot project for electricity exchange among the Mashreq countries — Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Discussions also covered renewable energy, energy efficiency, Arab cooperation on clean hydrogen, a knowledge-sharing programme on district cooling economics and technologies, and the development of Arab programmes related to energy and the efficiency of its production and use.

The council’s 16th session forms part of broader efforts to strengthen Arab cooperation in electricity in particular and energy more broadly, while advancing joint Arab action in ways that enhance energy security, promote greater integration of electricity grids, and facilitate the exchange of expertise and experience among Arab countries.