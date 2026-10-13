Heavy police presence calms tensions after Poland school attacks

WARSAW, 13th October, 2026 (WAM) -- A mass deployment of police to Polish schools has helped calm tensions, Prime Minister Donald ‌Tusk said on Monday, after three stabbing attacks in four days sparked fears of copycat violence.

"Our actions ​and probably the passage of time have led to a significant reduction in online ⁠tension and risky situations," Tusk told a crisis meeting, according to Reuters.

"We will continue as long as we observe situations that ​give cause for concern," he said.

Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski said around 20,000 police officers were deployed to schools on Monday, equivalent to roughly one-fifth of the national force.

The operation has led ​to 135 arrests, authorities said, as police cracked down on threats and online posts linked to the unrest.