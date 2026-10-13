WHO welcomes adoption of UN political declaration on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response

GENEVA, 13th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The World Health Organisation (WHO) welcomed today’s adoption by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) of the Political declaration on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response (PPPR). The Declaration provides a strong reaffirmation of the global solidarity and commitment needed to protect future generations from the devastating impacts of pandemics.

“WHO welcomes this strong commitment by UN Member States to continue working together on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “The world has come a long way since COVID-19. We urge countries to now fulfil the commitments they have made – especially to finalize negotiations on the Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing system (PABS) annex, so the WHO Pandemic Agreement can be opened for signature, begin the process of ratification and enter into force as international law.”

Building on important research and coordination advances made since the COVID-19 pandemic, including the adoption of the WHO Pandemic Agreement, the UNGA Declaration calls for sustained investment and action to strengthen national, regional and global capacities to prevent, detect and respond to pandemic threats.

The Declaration underscores the need for a holistic approach that treats pandemic preparedness as a health issue, development, economic and security imperative requiring coordinated action across sectors.