China's e-commerce logistics index rises slightly in September

BEIJING, 13th October, 2026 (WAM) -- China's e-commerce logistics index, an indicator of logistics operations in the e-commerce sector, stood at 111.9 points in September, up 0.4 points from a month earlier, the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP) said on Tuesday.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), eight of the nine sub-indices rebounded, covering total business volume, rural business volume, inventory turnover, delivery timeliness, fulfilment rate, satisfaction rate, personnel and vehicle load. The cost index edged down slightly.

The increase was supported by seasonal demand and festival-related spending, particularly holiday gift purchases, which boosted online orders.

By region, the index rose 0.4 points in the east region and 0.9 points in the central region. Gains were stronger in the west and northeast regions, where the index climbed 3.4 points and 1.3 points, respectively.

The sub-index tracking total business volume reached 129.1 points, while the rural business volume index also climbed. Both posted their highest readings of the year.

"In September, China's e-commerce logistics sector saw simultaneous gains in supply and demand, with business volumes in urban markets and rural lower-tier markets both hitting year-to-date highs. On the supply side, delivery efficiency continued to improve and logistics costs for businesses eased, reflecting the steady strengthening of online consumption vitality," said He Hui, Vice President of the CFLP.