Samsung unveils next-generation memory strategies to enhance AI infrastructure

SEOUL, 13th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Samsung Electronics Co. has unveiled its next-generation memory and storage technology strategies aimed at improving the performance of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure at the OCP Global Summit 2026 in San Francisco.

The company outlined three key technology directions to enhance AI infrastructure performance: high-performance memory, Compute Express Link (CXL)-based memory expansion technologies, and data storage and management solutions using next-generation solid-state drives (SSDs). Samsung also plans to jointly demonstrate a CXL-based memory expansion solution with Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) to address memory capacity limitations in existing systems.

Shim Ho-jun, Corporate Vice President and Head of Samsung's Application Engineering Team, explained during a presentation at the summit that as AI models grow larger and inference demands increase, expanding memory capacity and bandwidth is becoming increasingly important to improving AI system performance.

He added that Samsung is expanding co-design and technical validation efforts with global partners from the early stages of development.