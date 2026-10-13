Active Abu Dhabi Move Challenge records 2.31 million steps in July, August

ABU DHABI, 13th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Participants in the Active Abu Dhabi Move Challenge, powered by the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre's citymoov app, recorded 2.31 million steps and covered a total distance of 1,735 kilometres across five shopping malls in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi during July and August 2026.

The initiative aimed to incorporate physical activity into residents' daily routines through interactive digital challenges.

The initiative was delivered through a collaboration between citymoov, the interactive, gamified digital platform owned by Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, and Active Abu Dhabi, taking sport and movement beyond traditional spaces such as the Corniche and parks and into shopping malls that form part of residents' everyday lives.

The Active Abu Dhabi Move Challenge gave participants the opportunity to turn their everyday shopping trips into interactive experiences combining physical activity, exploration and engagement through a series of digital challenges designed to encourage movement in a fun and interactive way suitable for all fitness levels.

Dr. Rashed Alsuwaidi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, said that promoting physical activity requires creating new ways to make movement an easy and enjoyable part of everyday life. He explained that the citymoov app leverages digital technology and gamification to achieve this goal, stressing the importance of community partnerships in building a more active and vibrant community in Abu Dhabi.

Mansour Al Dhaheri, Founder of Active Abu Dhabi, said the challenge aimed to make physical activity more accessible and less constrained by traditional barriers. He noted that the collaboration with citymoov helped transform familiar places such as shopping malls into destinations that encourage movement, exploration and engagement as part of community members' daily routines.

Unlike traditional fitness challenges, which may focus on performance and competition and often target those with higher fitness levels, the Active Abu Dhabi Move Challenge placed accessibility and inclusivity at the heart of the experience. The challenge did not require a specific level of fitness or a particular speed. Instead, it gave everyone the opportunity to participate at their own pace and according to their abilities.

Through location-based digital challenges, the app encouraged participants to explore their surroundings and complete simple tasks during their usual visits, allowing them to incorporate more movement into their day without having to change their routines or set aside additional time for physical activity. This approach made movement a natural part of the everyday experience in a simple, interactive format accessible to people across the community.

To ensure the campaign reached as many residents as possible across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, five shopping malls were selected to host citymoov challenges: Al Dhafra Mall, Al Foah Mall, Al Wahda Mall, Dalma Mall and Al Khalidiyah Mall.