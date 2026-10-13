Italy's Prime Minister acknowledges weak economic growth, calls for stronger industry ties

ROME, 13th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni acknowledged on Monday that "Italian growth is weak" but praised the resilience of the economy and how it "withstood the wave of shocks" it has been hit by in recent years.

Speaking at the general assembly of the Assolombarda industry association in Milan, Meloni thanked businesses for their contribution to the economy.

Italian news agency ANSA quoted Meloni as saying, "Industry that seeks to create certainly needs determination, but it also needs a State that supports it—one that views it as an ally rather than merely an entity to be taxed, or even directly controlled or actively hindered."