Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi performs complex preventive robotic colorectal surgery

ABU DHABI, 13th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has performed a highly complex, fully robotic preventive colorectal surgery on a 37-year-old woman with Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP), a rare inherited condition that carries a near-100 percent lifetime risk of developing colon cancer if left untreated.

During the procedure, the patient underwent a total proctocolectomy with ileal pouch-anal anastomosis, a surgery in which the entire colon and rectum are removed, and a new internal pouch is created from the small intestine to restore bowel function. A temporary ileostomy was required for three months.

The procedure was performed entirely using robotic technology, enabling enhanced precision within the confined pelvic space. This approach improves visualisation and nerve preservation, which are critical for maintaining urinary and bowel function, while also reducing postoperative pain and supporting faster recovery.

Dr. John H. Rodriguez, Institute Chief of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi's Digestive Disease Institute, said combining early insight with the precision of robotics changes the trajectory of a patient's life, reflecting the future of proactive healthcare.

Dr. Ali Al Jaberi, Staff Physician, Colorectal Surgery at the Digestive Disease Institute in Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, emphasised that surgical colon removal before cancer develops is particularly important for young patients, helping them return to full, active lives with the best possible outcomes.