'Ahmed bin Rashid Humanitarian Bridge' aid enters Gaza under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

AL ARISH, 13th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Food aid provided under the Ahmed bin Rashid Humanitarian Bridge, implemented by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) in cooperation with Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, has entered the Gaza Strip through the Rafah Crossing to support the Palestinian people and meet their basic needs.

The delivery follows a series of aid flights launched from Al Maktoum International Airport and comes as part of efforts to achieve the humanitarian bridge's target of delivering more than 10 million meals to residents of the Gaza Strip, in honour of the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and his humanitarian legacy.

The Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 team at the UAE Humanitarian Aid Logistics Centre in the Egyptian city of Al Arish prepared, loaded and transported the aid to the Rafah Crossing for entry into the Gaza Strip, as part of ongoing humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinian people and alleviate their suffering.

MBRGI, in cooperation with Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, had previously organised a major community humanitarian event at the Dubai World Trade Centre to prepare meals. The event witnessed broad community engagement, embodying the deeply rooted values of goodness, giving and solidarity in UAE society.