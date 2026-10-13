Abu Dhabi unveils new season with over 40 major events

ABU DHABI, 13th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Calendar has unveiled its new season, featuring more than 40 major cultural, sporting and entertainment events across the emirate in the final quarter of 2026 and through early 2027.

Experience Abu Dhabi, the destination brand of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, is presenting a diverse programme of cultural events, art exhibitions, live concerts, sporting competitions and family entertainment, including the Yasalam After-Race Concerts accompanying the Formula 1 Grand Prix and the fourth season of Saadiyat Nights, held at an open-air venue overlooking the coast.

A major cultural highlight will be the opening of Guggenheim Abu Dhabi on 11th December. Designed by the late architect Frank Gehry, the museum will be dedicated to modern and contemporary art in the Saadiyat Cultural District. Al Ain Museum, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi and Zayed National Museum will also mark their first anniversaries in October.

Culture Summit Abu Dhabi will take place from 8th to 10th December at Manarat Al Saadiyat and across Saadiyat Cultural District under the theme "Towards a Reimagined Commons", bringing together cultural leaders, artists, thinkers and policymakers from around the world.

Frieze Abu Dhabi will make its debut at Manarat Al Saadiyat from 19th to 22nd November, building on the legacy of Abu Dhabi Art. NOMAD Abu Dhabi, an international art and design fair, will take place at Terminal 1 of the Old Abu Dhabi Airport from 18th to 22nd November, showcasing contemporary art and collectable design.

The Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial will open in Al Ain Region on 23rd October, followed by Abu Dhabi from 15th November, with works remaining on display into 2027.

The cultural calendar also includes the Traditional Handicrafts Festival at Al Qattara in Al Ain Region from 23rd October to 11th November, featuring live demonstrations and a traditional market.

The fifth Maritime Heritage Festival will take place on Abu Dhabi Corniche from 20th to 29th November, highlighting traditional seafaring activities and coastal cuisine, while Al Hosn Festival will run from 15th to 30th January 2027, celebrating Emirati heritage, crafts and traditions.

On the sporting calendar, Abu Dhabi Showdown Week (UFC) will return to Abu Dhabi on 24th October as part of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, while the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will take place from 3rd to 6th December, accompanied by four days of entertainment.

The Liwa International Festival will return to Al Dhafra in December, while Abu Dhabi Comedy Season will feature international performers including Russell Peters, Morgan Jay, Mo Amer and Maz Jobrani from October.

The Mother of the Nation Festival will also return with family activities, culinary experiences and live performances across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain Region and Al Dhafra Region.