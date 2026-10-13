Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, Ultrahuman Healthcare to develop Biological Health Age model

ABU DHABI, 13th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), an affiliate of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with Ultrahuman Healthcare SP LLC, a global health technology company, to develop and clinically validate a Biological Health Age model that will combine clinical biomarker data with wearable health data to generate more personalised insights into health and ageing, and the factors that influence healthy ageing.

The initiative aims to strengthen Abu Dhabi's preventive health capabilities by helping individuals better understand how factors such as cardiovascular health, sleep, metabolism and recovery influence their long-term health. The insights generated through the model will support earlier interventions, more targeted prevention strategies and more personalised recommendations that enable people to take a more proactive approach to managing their health.

Unlike chronological age, which simply measures the number of years a person has lived, biological health age provides a more comprehensive understanding of health by analysing multiple indicators to better understand how the body is ageing.

As life expectancy continues to increase globally, healthcare systems are increasingly shifting their focus from lifespan to healthspan. This shift is accelerating the adoption of more predictive, preventive and personalised approaches to healthcare, with data and technology playing an increasingly important role in identifying health risks before they develop into disease.

Abu Dhabi's integrated public health ecosystem provides a unique environment for developing and validating initiatives of this nature. By combining population health programmes, digital health infrastructure and clinical data, the emirate continues to create new opportunities to translate scientific advances into practical tools that improve health outcomes at scale.

The MoU establishes a two-year framework for collaboration that includes joint scientific research, clinical validation and the responsible use of health data. Both organisations have committed to maintaining all data within the emirate, supported by robust governance frameworks, clinical oversight and strong privacy protections.

The initiative builds on Abu Dhabi's broader investments in genomics, digital health and preventive health programmes to develop a precision public health approach focused on quality of life.

Dr. Rashed Alsuwaidi, Director-General of the ADPHC, said, "Public health is evolving from a model centred primarily on disease management to one that focuses increasingly on prediction, prevention and early intervention. Understanding how populations age and identifying the factors that influence healthy longevity are essential components of that transition. This collaboration will help strengthen our ability to generate evidence, develop new public health tools and translate data into practical insights that support healthier communities across Abu Dhabi."

Mohit Kumar, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ultrahuman Healthcare SP LLC, said, "This collaboration represents an important opportunity to combine continuous health monitoring with one of the world's most advanced health ecosystems. Abu Dhabi has created an exceptional environment for developing and validating population-scale health innovations, and we are proud to contribute to this important work alongside ADPHC."