Al Ain Club partners with Red Bull to develop football talent

DUBAI, 13th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Ain Football Club has announced a strategic partnership with global brand Red Bull to expand international partnerships and benefit from expertise in high performance, innovation and football talent development.

The partnership aims to leverage Red Bull's experience in professional sports, high-performance training and youth talent identification and development to strengthen the club's efforts to nurture emerging players and support the growth of UAE football.

The agreement builds on Al Ain's achievements at regional and international levels, including winning the AFC Champions League twice, and aligns with its ambitions to strengthen its international presence.

To mark the partnership, Red Bull paramotor athlete Dimitris Kolliakos made a dramatic arrival at Al Ain Club’s Hazza Stadium, flying into the venue by paramotor.

The club said the agreement reflected its commitment to expanding its network of global partners and drawing on international expertise to support its future football development plans.