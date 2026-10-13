NCEMA Chairman affirms UAE's commitment to proactive disaster risk reduction system

ABU DHABI, 13th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Ali Saeed Alneyadi, Chairman of the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), affirmed the UAE's commitment to building a society that is better prepared, more resilient, and more capable of adapting to evolving risks and challenges.

In a statement marking the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction 2026, held this year under the theme “Resilience Starts at Home,” Alneyadi stressed that true preparedness begins with informed individuals, prepared families, and strong coordination between institutions and communities.

He emphasised that the UAE remains committed to advancing the objectives of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015–2030, through a national approach focused on understanding risk, strengthening governance, investing in resilience and preparedness, and enhancing response capabilities.

He added that this continued commitment reflects the UAE’s determination to further develop an integrated and proactive risk reduction system aligned with both national priorities and international efforts.

Alneyadi said that, in line with this approach, NCEMA continues to translate preparedness into practical community-focused initiatives that reach individuals, families, and future generations. These efforts aim to strengthen risk awareness, promote a culture of early preparedness, and equip members of society with the knowledge and skills needed to respond to emergencies with confidence and effectiveness, while reinforcing a shared sense of responsibility across the community.

The NCEMA Chairman explained that the Authority’s efforts also extend to strengthening community engagement and local capabilities, including training members of the public, particularly in remote and higher-risk areas, in first aid, basic healthcare, search and rescue, and volunteer response.

He noted that these efforts complement the Authority’s wider national and international initiatives, including the Global Emergency and Crisis Management Summit, which brings together experts and decision-makers to address emerging challenges and develop solutions that strengthen preparedness and resilience.

Alneyadi stressed that this year’s theme reinforces a simple but important principle: “Resilience does not begin when a crisis occurs; it begins well before that, with a prepared home, an informed family, and a community that knows how to act.”

He renewed NCEMA’s commitment to further strengthening the UAE’s proactive emergency, crisis and disaster management system, continuing to support the objectives of the Sendai Framework through 2030, and advancing community preparedness in a way that protects lives, safeguards national gains, and contributes to a safer, more resilient and sustainable future.