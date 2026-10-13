UAE leads GCC in preprimary enrolment at 82%

DUBAI, 13th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE leads the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in early childhood education participation, with preprimary enrolment reaching approximately 82 percent, according to new analysis from Arthur D. Little (ADL). The UAE's position places it closest among GCC markets to near-universal preprimary enrolment.

The findings are published in ADL's new Viewpoint, From Cradle to Classroom: Why early childhood education is a high-return opportunity & how GCC countries can seize it. With kindergarten participation already comparatively advanced, ADL's analysis indicates that much of the UAE's remaining early childhood expansion opportunity lies further upstream, particularly in the nursery years.

Across the wider GCC, the region has approximately 2.6 million children aged three to five, and ADL estimates that reaching its near-universal 95 percent enrolment benchmark by 2035 would require approximately 11,600 new kindergartens and 116,000 additional kindergarten educators.

Significantly, ADL finds that roughly 94 percent of the kindergarten build required under this scenario stems from existing access and capacity needs rather than future growth in the number of young children. Saudi Arabia is set to account for around three-quarters of the kindergarten expansion required under ADL's near-universal enrolment scenario.

Amr Kazimi, Principal at Arthur D. Little, said, "The UAE has established a strong position in early childhood participation, leading the GCC at approximately 82 percent. The next opportunity is to build on that foundation by continuing to strengthen quality and extending provision further into the earliest years."

Kazimi added that by continuing to invest in the earliest years, the UAE can reinforce its regional leadership while strengthening the human-capital foundations that will support its economy for decades to come.

ADL's analysis finds that broadening the ambition beyond kindergarten could increase the scale of the opportunity substantially. Extending meaningful formal provision to the currently underserved nursery segment, based on a 40 percent enrolment scenario, would bring the requirement to approximately 40,000 early childhood institutions — kindergartens and nurseries — and 224,000 educators across the GCC.

High-quality early childhood programmes can generate what ADL describes as a "double return": strengthening the human capital of tomorrow while enabling more parents, particularly women, to participate in the workforce today.

Research cited in the Viewpoint finds that high-quality, comprehensive programmes from birth to age five can generate returns of approximately 13 percent per child per year, equivalent to around US$6 in benefits for every US$1 invested.

Yigit Saf, Partner at Arthur D. Little, said, "Early childhood education should no longer be viewed simply as a social cost. For GCC economies, it has the characteristics of economic infrastructure and offers a rare double return."

He added that investment today strengthens the capabilities of the generation that will drive the region's future diversification, while accessible, high-quality childcare can enable more parents to enter and remain in the workforce, making early childhood education directly relevant to the region's human-capital, nationalisation and female-participation ambitions.

The Viewpoint identifies three constraints that need to be addressed alongside capacity: workforce shortages, quality and regulation, and parental engagement.

The firm also calls for stronger coordination across education, healthcare and labour policy; investment in educator quality; greater parental involvement; and carefully governed use of AI-enabled learning and educator-support tools.