Ministerial Council for Artificial Intelligence and Development reviews progress on FedAI, national capabilities building programme

ABU DHABI, 13th October, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, has chaired a meeting of the Ministerial Council for Artificial Intelligence and Development at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

The Council reviewed updates on FedAI, the national technical ecosystem for Agentic AI, and the national capabilities building programme, along with multiple Agentic AI projects currently developing across various sectors of government work.

During the meeting, the Council discussed updates on connecting ministries and federal entities to the ecosystem and the related action plan. It was also briefed on efforts to build capabilities and train federal government employees on Agentic AI models and tools, the phased rollout of AI agents in the next phase in line with the project timeline, and several projects under development in regulatory intelligence and strategic government work.

The Council also discussed proposed federal legislation on the tax system and the country’s strategic reserves of essential commodities, as well as government policies on public health, culture, government infrastructure assets and cybersecurity.

It further reviewed the results of national strategies and programmes across several sectors, including attracting foreign investment, tourism and the National In-Country Value Programme (ICV) in the industrial sector.

In government affairs, the Council reviewed the Federal National Council’s recommendations on government policy to strengthen the role and status of Arabic as the UAE’s official language and a core component of national identity, as well as updates on the FNC’s recommendations on boosting birth rates in the country.