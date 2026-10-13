SGMB to launch training programme on media crisis management, strategic analysis

SHARJAH, 13th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) will launch the specialised training programme, “Media Crisis Management and Strategic Analysis”, on 20th October, in collaboration with the Sharjah Department of Human Resources (SDHR).

The programme aims to develop the capabilities of government communication professionals across Sharjah, preparing them to manage media crises effectively while building their expertise in strategic analysis and institutional reputation management.

The eight-week programme will continue until 17th December 2026 at the University of Sharjah. It will combine theoretical knowledge with practical application, case studies and simulation exercises, equipping participants with the skills needed to address challenges in the media landscape and make informed communication decisions.

This programme is created for government communication professionals, including those working in media, public relations and reputation management, as well as members of crisis management, emergency and institutional response teams. It also extends to professionals involved in media monitoring, trend analysis and the preparation of reports that support decision-making.

Tariq Saeed Allay, Director-General of the SGMB, said that developing the capabilities of government communication professionals is essential to preparing entities to respond effectively to media shifts and crises.

He noted that the rapid pace of change in the media landscape requires professionals who can identify and analyse key indicators and turn information into accurate decisions and clear messages.

Allay added that investing in competencies supports faster response and informed decision-making, noting that media crisis management begins with monitoring, analysis and foresight, as well as developing clear scenarios to address potential challenges before they escalate into a crisis.

The programme aims to develop practical skills that help government communication teams make informed decisions, manage messages, protect institutional reputation and strengthen public trust.

The Director-General emphasised that the collaboration with SDHR contributes to coordinated efforts to develop government capabilities and align training programmes with workplace needs, ensuring that the impact of training extends beyond individuals to their organisations.

The training covers strategic and analytical thinking, strategic environment assessment, strategic media planning, transformational leadership, media monitoring, trend and data analysis, managing ambiguity and complexity, reputation management, digital communication and integrated media crisis simulations.

Participants will also develop skills in designing proactive media plans, prioritising key messages, analysing media data, preparing strategic reports, addressing misinformation and rumours, and enhancing a spokesperson’s ability to communicate during crises.