'Jahiziyah' launches first national programme in Emergency, Disaster, Crisis Medicine

ABU DHABI, 13th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE National Programme for Medical Preparedness and Response (Jahiziyah) has launched the National "Train-the-Trainer" Programme in Emergency, Disaster, and Crisis Medicine, to develop a network of certified trainers across government and private sector entities.

Implemented in collaboration with international academic partners, the programme seeks to prepare national personnel specialised in medical training, strengthen the preparedness of healthcare institutions and first response teams to manage emergencies, disasters and crises in line with international standards.

The programme targets physicians, nurses, paramedics, emergency technicians, and health crisis and disaster management personnel, alongside field response teams. It covers major incident and mass casualty management, medical triage, command and control, response to chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) hazards, medical evacuation, hospital preparedness, and health resource management during crises.

The programme employs an educational methodology that combines academic lectures, practical workshops, field training, and advanced medical simulation. It also equips participants with skills in medical education, training programme design, scenario management, and competency assessment, ultimately preparing trainers capable of delivering specialised training programmes within healthcare institutions and field settings.

Dr. Adel Abdullah Al-Shamri Al-Ajmi, CEO of the Zayed Giving Initiative, Head of the UAE Doctors Initiative, and CEO of the Jahiziyah programme, said the initiative will help establish sustainable national training capabilities and strengthen the health sector's readiness to respond to future emergencies.

He added that the new programme will enable qualified trainers to pass on their expertise to larger numbers of healthcare workers and first responders, expanding training capacity nationwide.

The initiative also draws on international expertise to develop curricula and simulation exercises focusing on leadership, decision-making, resource management and coordination during emergencies.

Al-Ajmi said the programme will establish a national network of specialised trainers capable of delivering standardised training across hospitals, healthcare institutions, training academies and field response agencies.