Digital Dubai launches Labour Force Survey 2026 targeting 5,000 households to support labour market policies

DUBAI, 13th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment (DDSE) at Digital Dubai has launched the Labour Force Survey 2026 for the Emirate of Dubai, targeting 5,000 citizen and resident households, to provide comprehensive and up-to-date indicators on labour market conditions and support the development of data-driven economic and social policies and decision-making.

The survey is part of the Establishment’s efforts to develop an integrated statistical ecosystem that enhances Dubai’s readiness for the future economy. It aims to monitor and measure the key characteristics of the labour force, covering economic participation rates, employment and unemployment levels, the occupational composition of the workforce, educational attainment, and the sectors and economic activities in which workers are engaged.

It will also provide detailed information on job seekers and job-search methods, contributing to the design of initiatives and programmes that support human capital development and enhance the alignment of skills with the evolving needs of the labour market.

The survey sample was designed using a robust statistical methodology that accounts for Dubai’s demographic and geographic diversity, as well as the characteristics of the target groups, ensuring that the findings accurately represent all segments of the emirate’s population and provide a robust statistical foundation for evidence-based planning and anticipating future changes.

Younus Al Nasser, Chief Executive of DDSE at Digital Dubai, said, "In the era of the digital economy and AI, accurate statistical data have become essential to developing public policies, improving planning efficiency, and enabling more agile and proactive decision-making."

He added, "The Dubai Labour Force Survey 2026 is part of a comprehensive vision adopted by the Establishment to provide an accurate and up-to-date picture of the labour market, enabling decision-makers to understand economic and social changes, measure the impact of policies, and anticipate future needs."

Al Nasser said, "The survey outputs support the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), and reinforce Dubai’s position as one of the world’s best cities to live, work, and invest in. They will also advance the priorities of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 by providing reliable data that helps develop policies and programmes that promote empowerment, equal opportunities, and quality of life."

DDSE urged selected households and individuals to cooperate with the field teams and provide the required information accurately. It emphasised that the participation of households and individuals is critical to the reliability of the survey results and their ability to provide an accurate picture of labour market conditions.

The Establishment said the survey will be conducted through multiple channels, including phone calls, email and text messages, as well as field visits by accredited field researchers.

It reaffirmed its commitment to protecting participants' privacy and the confidentiality of the information provided, noting that the data collected will be used for statistical purposes only, in accordance with applicable legislation and approved standards, and that no personal information or identifiable data relating to participants will be disclosed.