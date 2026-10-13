Emirates National Schools' Mohamed bin Zayed City Campus first in Middle East to achieve LEED Platinum certification

ABU DHABI, 13th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates National Schools (ENS) has received LEED Platinum certification for its Mohamed bin Zayed City Campus, becoming the first school campus in the Middle East to achieve the highest rating under the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) system, administered by the US Green Building Council (USGBC).

The achievement also ranks the campus seventh globally among schools offering the same grade levels.

The certification recognises the campus's performance in energy and water efficiency, resource management, indoor environmental quality and environmental impact reduction.

ENS demonstrates its commitment to sustainability standards across its Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah campuses, which have each achieved LEED Gold certification, reflecting the organisation’s comprehensive approach to developing educational facilities aligned with global standards.

Lachlan Ewen MacKinnon, Director-General of ENS, said, “The LEED Platinum certification achieved by the Mohamed bin Zayed City Campus reflects our vision to develop educational institutions grounded in global standards and invest in the future of generations. The LEED Gold certifications achieved by several of our campuses also demonstrate that this commitment extends across our educational system.”

He added, “Sustainability is directly connected to our vision of preparing future leaders. The educational environment is an integral part of the student experience, and we are committed to ensuring that our schools reflect the values of responsibility, sustainability and the conscious use of resources.”

ENS continues to develop its infrastructure guided by global sustainability standards, supporting the quality of education and responding to the needs of future generations.