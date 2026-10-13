Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Biobank partners with to advance cancer research

ABU DHABI, 13th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Biobank, has launched a first-of-its-kind initiative in the UAE to collect and preserve blood and tumour tissue samples from cancer patients to advance research and develop more personalised treatments.

The initiative invites patients at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi's Fatima bint Mubarak Centre to voluntarily donate samples during routine medical visits. With informed consent, the samples are transferred to Abu Dhabi Biobank for processing and storage under strict ethical and governance standards.

The project comes as Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi prepares to establish the Middle East's first heavy ion therapy facility, expanding access to an advanced form of radiation therapy. The hospital said it would be the only facility of its kind within a five-hour flight radius of the UAE.

Paul Downey, General Manager of Abu Dhabi Biobank, said the collaboration aims to establish a long-term national resource to help researchers better understand cancer and advance predictive and personalised medicine.

Dr. Stephen R. Grobmyer, Surgical Oncologist and Institute Chief, Cancer Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said linking clinical samples with scientific research would deepen understanding of how cancer develops and progresses, while improving the representation of regional populations in research to ensure studies better reflect their needs.