Bahrain's Council of Representatives Speaker praises UAE National Guard for rescuing oil tanker crew

ABU DHABI, 13th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), received a message of thanks and appreciation from Ahmed bin Salman Al Musallam, Speaker of the Council of Representatives of the Kingdom of Bahrain, commending the Coast Guard Division of the UAE National Guard Command for rescuing Asian crew members from an oil tanker that caught fire in the Arabian Gulf.

In his message, Al Musallam praised the swift and efficient response of the Coast Guard Division, highlighting its readiness, professionalism and commitment to saving lives and ensuring maritime safety.

He stressed the importance of strengthening regional and international cooperation to protect commercial vessels and maritime crews, safeguard the security and safety of maritime navigation and freedom of navigation through vital waterways, support global energy security, ensure the smooth flow of international trade, and contribute to regional and international security and stability.

The Bahraini Speaker said the UAE's efforts reflected its commitment to regional and international security and stability, wishing the country continued security and prosperity.