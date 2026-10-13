ALAIN breaks ground on Rove Home Meydan Horizon residential development in Dubai

ABU DHABI, 13th October, 2026 (WAM) -- ALAIN, an Abu Dhabi-based diversified investment group, has commenced construction on Rove Home Meydan Horizon in Dubai following a groundbreaking ceremony for the development, which will comprise 190 fully furnished residences and is scheduled for handover in the first quarter of 2029.

Rove Home Meydan Horizon represents the first residential collaboration between ALAIN and Rove Hotels. The 19-storey development, situated in the Meydan Horizon district in Mohammed bin Rashid City in Dubai, is located near a two-kilometre lagoon.

It will feature residences designed with smart layouts, modern finishes and Rove-inspired interiors, alongside an extensive suite of curated, hospitality-inspired amenities designed to meet the needs of modern living.

The project forms part of ALAIN's strategy to develop distinctive branded residential communities through strategic partnerships in the real estate and hospitality sectors, supporting Dubai's long-term urban growth.

Khaled Al-Khoori, Managing Director of ALAIN, said, "Rove Home Meydan Horizon marks ALAIN’s third groundbreaking this year, reflecting the scale of our development activity and our continued commitment to delivering distinctive residential communities. As demand for high-quality branded residences continues, our partnership with Rove Hotels allows us to bring a distinctive and energetic approach to modern living—delivering long-term value for investors while creating a vibrant, well-connected community for residents."

Paul Bridger, Head of Rove Hotels, said, "Rove Home Meydan Horizon is designed to offer more than just a place to live, with an extensive range of amenities in one of Dubai’s well-connected neighbourhoods, creating a vibrant residential community that reflects the energy and lifestyle of its future residents."