Dell Technologies, Tahaluf to advance AI-powered smart city, public safety services

DUBAI, 13th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dell Technologies and Tahaluf Al Emarat Technical Solutions have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on AI-powered solutions to help the UAE’s public sector enhance its urban services, improve public safety and respond to the needs of residents and visitors.

The collaboration will combine Dell’s AI and edge computing capabilities with Tahaluf’s in-vehicle technology platform to support onboard processing and operational data workflows.

By bringing AI-enabled capabilities closer to where information is captured, the solution can help organisations gain faster visibility into issues across large urban areas and support more timely action. It will also support faster identification of road and infrastructure issues, parking violations and public safety events closer to where they occur, enabling quicker response while reducing reliance on continuous cloud connectivity.

Walid Yehia, Managing Director – South Gulf of Dell Technologies, said, “AI is creating new opportunities for cities to become more responsive to the people and communities they serve. Our work with Tahaluf brings intelligent capabilities into everyday urban environments, helping organisations identify issues sooner, make informed decisions and enhance the services residents rely on.”

Dr. Ahmed Musabbeh Al Kaabi, Chief Executive Officer of Tahaluf, said, “By combining AI with existing fleet vehicles, service providers can gain greater visibility across their communities and respond effectively to infrastructure, parking and public safety needs. We see this as an important step toward creating smarter, safer and more efficient urban experiences across the UAE.”