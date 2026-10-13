Fatima Bint Mubarak Women Sports Award receives 509 applications

ABU DHABI, 13th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Fatima Bint Mubarak Women Sports Award has closed nominations for its 10th edition, after receiving 509 applications from 13 Arab countries, marking a 96 percent increase compared to the previous edition.

The Award is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (Mother of the Nation), Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, with the support, guidance and follow-up of Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy and President of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain Ladies Clubs.

The UAE led participation with 224 applications. The Best Arab Female Athlete category attracted the most entries, with 110, followed by Best Emirati Female Athlete with 88.

Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said the increase in applications reflected growing regional interest in the Award and will strengthen competition across its categories.

He added that the Award will now proceed to the evaluation and judging stages to recognise outstanding achievements and contributions to women's sports.

The total prize value for the 10th edition amounts to AED2.2 million, distributed across nine individual and team categories. These include Best Arab Female Athlete, Best Emirati Female Athlete, Best Paralympic Female Athlete, Best Young Female Athlete, Best Coach (Male or Female), Best Sports Media Influencer, Best Sports Family, Best Female Athlete in Non-Olympic Sports, and Best Team.

A special award will also be presented to the Arab Sports Personality of the Year, selected by the judging committee in recognition of an Arab figure who has made significant contributions to supporting and advancing women's sports.

The awards ceremony for the 10th edition is scheduled to take place on 11 November 2026.