UAE, China discuss strengthening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

BEIJING, 13th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Presidential Special Envoy to China and Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, held a meeting with Wang Yi, Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, during his visit to the Chinese capital, Beijing.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral relations under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and discussed ways to strengthen ties and expand cooperation in key sectors, reflecting their shared commitment to expanding opportunities for collaboration.

They also exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and underscored the importance of continued coordination and close consultation between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, UAE Ambassador to the People's Republic of China, as well as senior officials from both sides.