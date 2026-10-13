Gibraltar, ADI Foundation establish strategic framework for multi-currency stablecoin consortium

GIBRALTAR/ABU DHABI, 13th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Government of Gibraltar and ADI Foundation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore establishing a multi-currency stablecoin consortium, marking a significant step in building regulated digital financial infrastructure connecting international markets.

Under the MoU, ADI Foundation will further explore opportunities around setting up a consortium alongside founding members drawn from banks and other institutions licensed in Gibraltar to develop fully reserved digital currencies referenced to sterling, the US dollar and the Euro, with issuance infrastructure provided through ADI Chain; the GCC and MENA region’s first sovereign digital infrastructure built for governments and institutions.

The consortium exploration is intended to be structured on an open and equitable basis, with ownership shared fairly among ADI and participating founding members. Each digital currency would be issued through a separate entity, with reserves held one-for-one in high-quality liquid assets denominated in the respective reference currency, independently attested and subject to annual audit.

Gibraltar was the first jurisdiction to introduce a purpose-built regulatory framework for distributed ledger technology in 2018.

Beyond issuance, the Project is designed to support institutional settlement, cross-border payments and international trade, with a longer-term opportunity to connect Europe and Africa. This builds on ADI Foundation’s joint venture with the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to develop digital trade infrastructure across its member states.

Ajay Bhatia, Principal Council Member at ADI Foundation, said, “This is bigger than launching another stablecoin. Our ambition is to explore building a regulated financial infrastructure that allows digital money to move seamlessly between institutions, markets and economies."

"Gibraltar brings a sophisticated financial ecosystem and pioneering experience in DLT, while ADI brings the infrastructure and international network. Together, we are exploring building the foundations for a new digital settlement bridge connecting Europe, the Middle East and Africa," he added.

Nigel Feetham KC MP, Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, said, “The Stablecoin Project represents an exciting opportunity for Gibraltar and is another important step in our efforts to foster innovation and attract investment. It builds on recent legislative initiative that reinforces Gibraltar’s position as a leading international centre for the digital economy.”

ADI Foundation and the Government of Gibraltar will explore the potential for establishing the consortium’s management, operations and compliance functions in Gibraltar, including opportunities to engage with Gibraltar’s licensed financial institutions. The parties will also assess the pathway towards a potential future issuance, subject to commercial viability, participation of founding members and all necessary regulatory authorisations.