WEF appoints Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Executive Fellow of Global Future Leaders’ Science, Discovery, Innovation pillar

DUBAI, 13th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The World Economic Forum (WEF) has appointed Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Chairperson of Frontier25, The Climate Tribe, Aurora50, Alliance for Global Sustainability (AGS), and Reset MENA, as the Executive Fellow of the Science, Discovery and Innovation pillar, one of six core themes of the Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders, taking place from 13th to 15th October in partnership between the UAE Government and the World Economic Forum.

The appointment represents a further international recognition of the role played by Emirati leaders in shaping the future and highlights Sheikha Shamma’s growing influence as a global voice on sustainability, climate action, social impact, cultural responsibility and other future-focused issues that directly affect societies and quality of life.

Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan said, "It's an honour to be selected by the World Economic Forum and to have the opportunity to engage with other distinguished experts in their respective fields. I have always believed that the knowledge and stories we exchange shape the future we are building. This is more important now than ever before in the context of climate action, where the question is how fast we can scale solutions and how fairly we support others."

She continued, "I look forward to sharing what we're learning from our work in the UAE with the world, and to using this platform to help more people, from classrooms to boardrooms, see themselves as part of the solution."

The future tracks at the Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders provide a platform for a new generation of leaders to work together on creating bold opportunities in a rapidly changing world and building resilience and preparedness in the face of emerging challenges.

The initiative creates stronger connections between today’s decision-makers and future leaders. Future track leads will serve for a one-year term, during which they will provide thought leadership, strategic guidance and convening power around their respective themes, helping sustain momentum and collaboration beyond the Annual Meeting itself.

Sheikha Shamma was selected as a member of the World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leaders community in 2023, joining a distinguished group of around 100 exceptional young leaders recognised globally for their achievements and impact across diverse fields.

The Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders 2026 is one of the flagship initiatives of the strategic partnership between the UAE Government and the World Economic Forum. The meeting aims to strengthen the role of global leaders in shaping the future and brings together more than 700 leaders and experts from 90 countries, including ministers, senior government officials, 300 Young Global Leaders and 150 UAE government leaders.

The gathering serves as a global platform to explore emerging transformations, assess their implications and opportunities, and develop practical solutions to future challenges.

The meeting programme focuses on six strategic themes: Artificial Intelligence, Technology & Human Agency; Science, Discovery and Innovation; Economic Growth; Geopolitics, Security & Trade; Leadership and Human Flourishing; and Climate, Nature and Sustainability.