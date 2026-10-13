Mawarid FinTech & Innovation Summit to open in Dubai on October 20

DUBAI, 13th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Mawarid Finance is set to host the 4th Edition of the Mawarid FinTech & Innovation Summit 2026 on 20th October 2026, at Meydan Grandstand, Meydan Gallery, Dubai. The summit will bring together leading voices from the financial and technology sectors to examine the forces reshaping the future of finance.

Held under the theme “The Power Shift – What Will Define the Future of Finance,” the summit will provide a platform for industry leaders, innovators and decision-makers to explore the rapid transformation taking place across finance, technology and investment.

This edition will focus on the developments, ideas and partnerships shaping the next chapter of the financial ecosystem. Discussions will explore emerging opportunities, evolving industry dynamics and the role of innovation in creating more connected, agile and forward-looking financial services.

The event will also provide attendees with opportunities to connect with peers, engage directly with industry leaders and gain deeper insights into the trends, technologies and ideas influencing the future of finance.

Rashid Al Qubaisi, Chief Executive Officer of Mawarid Finance, said, “The future of finance is being shaped by a powerful combination of technology, innovation and collaboration. Through the Mawarid FinTech & Innovation Summit, we aim to bring together the people and ideas driving this transformation and create meaningful conversations around what comes next.”

The summit is supported by co-host sponsors DIFC, Mastercard and the MENA FinTech Association, and powered by BML, Ogold and AFS.

Running alongside the summit, an exhibition will bring together a diverse range of companies from across the financial technology ecosystem. The exhibition will feature card processors such as areeba and Paymentology, alongside fintechs, technology providers and other industry innovators.

Attendees will have the opportunity to discover new solutions, meet the teams behind them, exchange ideas and explore potential partnerships.