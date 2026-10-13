Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, NOMAD announce return of NOMAD Abu Dhabi for its second edition

ABU DHABI, 13th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has announced the return of NOMAD Abu Dhabi for its second edition from 18 to 22 November 2026. Building on the success of its 2025 debut, the fair features an expanded selection of galleries, institutional partnerships and site-specific commissions, further strengthening its role in collectible design and cultural exchange.

Set within Paul Andreu’s iconic landmark of Arabian modernism, Terminal 1 at the Old Abu Dhabi International Airport, the second edition builds on the relationships established during its inaugural year, bringing together galleries, institutional collaborations, regional initiatives and new commissions within one of Abu Dhabi’s most remarkable architectural settings. Reactivating this modern heritage site as a setting for contemporary cultural exchange reflects DCT Abu Dhabi's ongoing commitment to preserving built heritage while reimagining decommissioned infrastructure for Abu Dhabi’s creative economy.

As an itinerant fair, NOMAD develops each edition in response to its host city. In Abu Dhabi, the fair is guided by DCT Abu Dhabi's mission to protect, preserve and promote the Emirate's culture. This approach creates new relationships between contemporary design and the region’s rich traditions of making.

NOMAD Abu Dhabi brings galleries, designers, artisans and cultural institutions into dialogue through shared processes of production and exchange. Rather than presenting these practices in isolation, the 2026 edition explores how design is shaped through encounters between different forms of knowledge, material traditions and contemporary perspectives. Among the new galleries joining NOMAD for the first time are Maison Intègre from Burkina Faso, presenting its contemporary bronze furniture and objects in the UAE; Vein, an emerging gallery from Seoul making its NOMAD debut; and ÆQUŌ Gallery from Mumbai, recognised for commissioning contemporary designers working in dialogue with India’s exceptional artisanal traditions.

These galleries reflect NOMAD Abu Dhabi’s continued interest in practices that connect contemporary design with local materials, craft traditions, and new forms of collaboration. Aligning with DCT Abu Dhabi’s mandate to safeguard intangible heritage and support local creative practice, new projects by House of Artisans and Irthi, together with the first presentation of Design Commission Abu Dhabi, further anchor the 2026 edition in the UAE’s contemporary craft landscape, connecting traditional expertise with contemporary design.

They are joined by an international selection including Nilufar and Gallery FUMI, alongside Carpenters Workshop Gallery, Galerie Gastou, Galerie BSL and Rossana Orlandi. Returning exhibitors The AP Room and Iwan Maktabi + Don Tanani will also take part in the 2026 edition.

A major initiative for the 2026 edition is a new collaboration between the Institut du Monde Arabe in Paris and House of Artisans, launching an annual programme dedicated to dialogue between contemporary design and Emirati craftsmanship. Its inaugural commission will feature Abdel Al Tayeb, recipient of the 2026 IMA Design Award, who will collaborate with Emirati master artisans to create a large-scale site-specific installation for NOMAD Abu Dhabi.

This cross-cultural project reflects DCT Abu Dhabi’s commitment to creating meaningful international opportunities for Emirati craft and master artisans to engage with global creative leaders. The partnership was officially announced in Paris in September before the work is unveiled during the fair.

The 2026 edition also introduces a new partnership with ERTH Abu Dhabi, one of the city’s leading Emirati hospitality destinations. Throughout the week of the fair, ERTH will become the new NOMAD Hub, welcoming guests through a curated programme of breakfasts, dinners, conversations and evening gatherings.

The hotel—an architectural landmark designed by renowned French architect Roger Taillibert and home to the UAE’s first Michelin-starred Emirati restaurant—will also host one of the major installations of the Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial, extending NOMAD Abu Dhabi’s cultural programme beyond Terminal 1 and embedding art into the everyday life of the city. At the fair itself, ERTH will curate the official NOMAD Pop-Up Restaurant, bringing its celebrated culinary vision and traditions of Emirati hospitality into the heart of the historic airport.

Taking place during Abu Dhabi's most significant week for art and design, NOMAD Abu Dhabi 2026 brings together an international programme of galleries, new commissions, institutional collaborations and regional initiatives, reflecting the fair’s growing engagement with the cultural landscape of the UAE.

In doing so, NOMAD and DCT Abu Dhabi continue to develop an alternative fair model that responds to architecture and cultural context while fostering heritage preservation and long-term partnerships beyond the duration of the event. The return of the fair reflects DCT Abu Dhabi’s commitment to nurturing the local creative ecosystem, safeguarding modern heritage and reinforcing the Emirate’s position as a global centre for artistic exchange.