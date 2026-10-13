Return of FIA Formula One World Championship to Rwanda is a historic moment for sport: FIA President

DUBAI, 13th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) and Formula 1 have announced a landmark 10-year agreement to bring the FIA Formula One World Championship back to Africa, with the Formula 1 African Grand Prix, presented by Visit Rwanda, set to join the calendar in the early 2030s.

The agreement marks a defining moment in Formula 1's history and will see the sport return to the African continent for the first time since 1993. Racing in Africa has been a long-standing ambition for Formula 1, and today's announcement follows years of collaboration to ensure the right foundations, with the best partner, are in place to deliver a successful, sustainable and world-class Grand Prix for generations to come.

The long-term agreement will see the first race in the country take place once the new purposebuilt circuit in Bugesera, Rwanda, has been completed, which is expected to be early in the next decade. The new track will be developed to FIA Grade 1 standards as part of a wider sports, tourism, infrastructure, and commercial development project led by the Rwanda Development Board.

Located approximately 40 kilometres south of Kigali and adjacent to the new Kigali International Airport, the circuit will be designed to work in harmony with the natural landscape, using the area's elevation changes to create a unique and challenging racing experience while delivering exceptional viewing opportunities for fans. Beyond race weekends, the venue will serve as a year-round destination capable of hosting international motorsport, major events, conferences and entertainment, helping to drive long-term economic growth and investment across the region.

The announcement reflects Formula 1's continued commitment to expanding its global reach and connecting with new audiences around the world. Africa represents one of the most exciting growth opportunities for the sport, with more than 100 million fans already following Formula 1 across the continent and almost 60% of fans in key Sub-Saharan African markets under the age of 35.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the FIA, said: “The return of the FIA Formula One World Championship to Africa is a historic moment for our sport and an important step in the continued global growth of motorsport. Rwanda has demonstrated a strong commitment to delivering a world-class event, and the FIA will work closely with our partners as this new circuit is developed to the highest international standards.

“This agreement is also about creating a lasting legacy, inspiring new generations, developing talent and opening new opportunities for motorsport across Africa and beyond. Increasing accessibility is at the heart of the FIA’s mission, and we have a responsibility to ensure that our sport continues to grow at every level, reaching new communities and creating opportunities for people in every corner of the world.''