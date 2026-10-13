FNC Speaker, German Ambassador discuss ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation

ABU DHABI, 13th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), received Dr. Tobias Tunkel, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to the UAE, to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation and friendship between the two countries, enhance parliamentary cooperation, exchange expertise, and coordinate efforts between the Federal National Council and the German Parliament (Bundestag), in support of the strategic partnership between the two friendly nations.

His Excellency Saqr Ghobash underscored the strong ties between the UAE and the Federal Republic of Germany and their continued development across various fields, reflecting the commitment of both countries’ leaderships to strengthening bilateral cooperation. He also highlighted the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in supporting cooperation and exchanging views on issues of mutual interest.

Saqr Ghobash praised the success of the state visit made by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the Federal Republic of Germany last September. He emphasised that the visit marked an important milestone in the strategic partnership between the two countries and helped elevate bilateral relations to a more comprehensive and institutionalized level.

The Speaker of the Federal National Council stressed the importance of ensuring that parliamentary cooperation keeps pace with the political and economic momentum generated by the visit. This would help support the implementation of its outcomes and expand opportunities for partnership, investment, and cooperation in sectors of shared priority.

For his part, Dr. Tobias Tunkel highlighted the advanced level of cooperation between the two countries. He reaffirmed Germany’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with the UAE across various fields, including parliamentary cooperation, the exchange of visits, and the sharing of expertise.

He particularly highlighted the importance of these efforts following the state visit of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Germany, which had a positive impact on advancing bilateral relations towards broader horizons of cooperation and partnership.