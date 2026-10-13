SEC approves Government Relations Dept’s organisational structure

SHARJAH, 13th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, chaired the Council’s weekly meeting on Tuesday morning at the Ruler’s Office, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, and H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council.

The Council discussed several government work-related topics and reviewed the public policies of government departments and authorities to enhance the level of services provided to citizens and residents of Sharjah.

The Council has approved the draft general organisational structure of the Department of Government Relations, as part of its initiative to develop the government work system in accordance with best practices. It will serve to improve institutional performance efficiency, clarify the various jurisdictions and responsibilities, and integrate the roles of the different organizational units in a manner that supports the achievement of the department's strategic objectives, enhances its role in developing government relations, and expands the prospects for cooperation and coordination with the relevant entities.

The Council also agreed on a draft law concerning the profession of notary public in Sharjah to regulate the activities of notaries public and to clarify the scope of their powers, with the result that the reliability of legal transactions and acts will be improved, assistance will be given to the protection of rights, and the principles of justice and the rule of law will be strengthened.

The Council ordered that the draft be sent to the Sharjah Consultative Council for debate and completion of its legislative procedure.