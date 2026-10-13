Dubai Maritime Authority launches regulatory initiative to boost leisure anchoring practices and navigational safety

DUBAI, 13th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Maritime Authority (DMA), part of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), has announced the launch of a new regulatory initiative to update, standardise and organise the guidelines governing leisure anchoring and the use of recreational mooring buoys in the waters of the Emirate of Dubai. The initiative forms part of the Authority's ongoing efforts to strengthen navigational safety, establish a clear regulatory environment and support the sustainable growth of the emirate's recreational marine sector.

Sheikh Dr. Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, CEO of the Dubai Maritime Authority, said: “This initiative strengthens navigational safety and ensures the orderly use of leisure anchoring areas and recreational mooring buoys in Dubai waters. It supports the sustainable growth of recreational maritime activities and ensures that regulations and guidance are clear to all stakeholders, underlining Dubai's commitment to consolidating its position as a global hub for safe and well-regulated marine activities.”

The initiative includes the announcement of Circular No. (35) of 2026 Regarding the Guidelines for Leisure Anchorage and Recreational Mooring Buoys in Dubai Waters, ahead of its implementation. The circular will help raise safety standards, improve regulatory efficiency and provide a clear, unified framework for all parties involved in recreational marine activities, including owners of marine craft, operators and their agents, marinas and marine service providers. It is designed to ensure safe and orderly anchoring practices that comply with safety and marine environmental protection requirements, and to support the sustainability of the vital sector.

The Dubai Maritime Authority affirmed that the step forms part of the Authority's strategic vision to develop the maritime ecosystem and strengthen Dubai's standing as a leading global destination for recreational maritime activities by applying regulatory best practice and working in close integration with its partners in the government and private sectors. The circular and its accompanying guidelines will be applied in accordance with authorised provisions and procedures, and in coordination with all relevant entities and parties.

The Authority is monitoring the implementation of all regulatory measures to ensure full compliance with the rules and guidelines. This includes adherence to anchoring requirements; observance of navigational safety requirements, including the regulations for preventing collisions at sea and the principles of good seamanship; and protection of the marine environment and the prevention of any harmful practices. He also stressed the need to report incidents and emergencies immediately so that they can be dealt with quickly and efficiently.

Dubai Maritime Authority emphasised that compliance with the initiative and its accompanying guidelines is a shared responsibility of everyone venturing out to sea. It promotes a safe and sustainable marine environment and helps consolidate Dubai's position as a leading global destination for recreational marine activities, combining safety, efficiency and excellence in service delivery.