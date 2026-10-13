RAKEZ workshop helps entrepreneurs make smarter digital advertising decisions

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 13th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) has organised a workshop at Compass Coworking Centre to help entrepreneurs and small business owners plan more focused digital advertising campaigns, manage their marketing budgets and evaluate the results.

Titled ‘Digital Advertising for Solo Business Owners: Running Meta Ads with Purpose’, the session addressed a common challenge for smaller enterprises: turning advertising expenditure into meaningful business results while working with limited resources. It explored how business owners can move beyond simply boosting social media posts and take a more structured approach to reaching potential customers.

The workshop was led by Abhishek Aditya Sharma, Founder and CEO of SocialCTR Solutions, who shared insights drawn from more than 18 years of experience in digital marketing, branding and performance advertising. He guided attendees through the key elements of Meta advertising, including campaign structure, audience targeting and budget allocation, explaining how these decisions should connect to a company’s business objectives.

Participants also explored how to use performance metrics to assess whether campaigns are delivering value and identify where adjustments are needed. Through practical examples and interactive discussions, the session encouraged business owners to make decisions based on campaign results, helping them direct their budgets more effectively and refine their advertising approach over time.

Building on these fundamentals, the workshop examined the growing role of artificial intelligence in digital marketing. Attendees saw how AI-powered tools can support the development of advertising content and streamline campaign preparation, offering practical ways to manage the time and effort involved in running campaigns alongside their day-to-day business responsibilities.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said: “For many small businesses, reaching the right customers while managing costs is a constant challenge. Digital advertising offers opportunities to reach new audiences, but business owners need to understand how to plan campaigns and assess their results. By connecting entrepreneurs with relevant expertise, we aim to help them make better-informed marketing investments and develop the skills they need to support their growth.”

Alongside the learning sessions, participants had opportunities to connect with fellow entrepreneurs, exchange experiences and discuss the challenges of promoting their businesses. The workshop combined access to specialist expertise with peer interaction, helping business owners consider how to apply the learning to their own marketing priorities.