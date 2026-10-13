Emirates Franchise Association leads UAE participation of 78 entrepreneurs at International Franchise Expo in Istanbul

ABU DHABI, 13th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Franchise Association (EFA), which is affiliated with the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, will lead the UAE's participation in the 24th edition of the Turkish franchise expo Bayim Olur musun? (Be My Franchise) in Istanbul from 15 to 18 October 2026.

The EFA will organise a UAE pavilion of 78 participants, representing national brands, small and medium-sized enterprises and start-ups, and ambitious entrepreneurs, who will explore investment and expansion opportunities in the business and franchise sectors.

The participation aims to showcase the strength and competitiveness of the UAE's franchise and entrepreneurship ecosystem, highlight the capabilities of Emirati brands, and open new opportunities for them to reach investors, markets and partners worldwide.

Bayim Olur musun? is one of the main franchise events in the region. It brings together brands, investors, entrepreneurs and experts to explore growth and investment opportunities and build commercial relationships. The 2026 edition is expected to feature more than 200 brands and aims to attract more than 30,000 visitors and investors from local and international markets.

Ali Mohammad Al Marzooqi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber and Chairman of the Emirates Franchise Association, said: “Franchising is an important contributor to diversifying the national economy. It opens opportunities to expand businesses, attract investment and create quality jobs, and it helps Emirati brands grow faster through sustainable, scalable business models.

On that basis, the Abu Dhabi Chamber, through the Emirates Franchise Association, is building an environment that supports the sector's growth and connects national brands with investors and international markets. This strengthens their ability to compete and expand, and increases the private sector's contribution to the UAE's economic development.”

He added: “ Business ties between the UAE and Türkiye continue to deepen. According to Abu Dhabi Chamber records, the number of Turkish companies registered in Abu Dhabi rose by 3% to 299 in 2026 until now, up from 289 in 2025, while the number of companies with Turkish partners rose by 23% to 381, up from 311. Wholesale and retail trade, construction, and professional, scientific and technical activities are the most common sectors among Turkish companies, and accommodation and food service is also among the sectors they operate in.”

Emirati participation

The UAE's participation is part of the EFA's efforts to strengthen the presence of Emirati brands, private sector companies and entrepreneurs at major specialised platforms. It gives them a single platform to present their business models, highlight the franchise advantages they offer and showcase their projects and businesses, and to connect with investors, entrepreneurs, capital owners and organisations focused on developing businesses and brands and expanding their reach.

The UAE pavilion will present national brands and entrepreneurs together, highlighting their competitive strengths and growth potential. It will also show the opportunities in the UAE to develop franchise models and expand into new markets through partnerships, investment and the export of successful business concepts.

The programme will also include a dedicated session on the UAE's franchise and investment ecosystem.

Participating brands and entrepreneurs will be able to present their business models to investors and visitors at the exhibition, and bilateral business meetings and specialist sessions will be organised to explore collaboration and new partnerships with their international counterparts at the expo.

The participation reflects the EFA's commitment to enabling Emirati brands and entrepreneurs to reach high-potential markets, strengthen their ability to build cross-border partnerships, and use franchising as a tool for growth and investment attraction. These efforts support the expansion of national brands and strengthen their presence in regional and global markets.

Through leading this participation, the EFA continues to connect Emirati brands and entrepreneurs with the global investment and franchise ecosystem and to open new channels for expansion into promising markets and business networks. These efforts also reinforce the UAE's position as a regional hub for brands and franchising, and as an attractive destination for investment and commercial partnerships.

The franchise sector contributes more than AED 100 million to the UAE's GDP and is growing by about 15% a year. It supports job creation and investment opportunities, and government system integration and artificial intelligence have made it easier to obtain a franchise and open new outlets.