Dubai Department of Economy, DHL strengthen export readiness of Dubai manufacturers

DUBAI, 13th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), through its Export Assistance Programme (EAP), has collaborated with global logistics specialists DHL to deliver an exclusive workshop for over 50 manufacturers, equipping Dubai-based manufacturers with practical resources to strengthen their export readiness and compete in international markets.

Led by DHL experts, the session provided participating manufacturers with insights into global logistics, supply chain planning and international connectivity, helping them navigate the realities of scaling into regional and international markets with greater confidence.

The workshop represented an activation of the strategic partnership between DET and DHL announced during Make it in the Emirates 2026 in May. Through the partnership, eligible EAP members can access preferential shipping rates, customised logistics solutions and end-to-end supply chain support designed to reduce the cost and complexity of exporting from Dubai.

Mohamed Al Marzooqi‎, Acting Associate Vice President, Manufacturing & Exports Development‎ at the Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), the economic development arm of DET, said: “Dubai’s manufacturers are well-positioned to compete globally, and our focus is on translating strategic partnerships into practical support that helps them realise this potential.

By bringing DHL’s expertise directly to Export Assistance Programme members, this workshop enables businesses to make more informed logistics decisions and approach international expansion with increased confidence. It reflects our commitment to equipping Dubai-based manufacturers with the capabilities and connections they need to scale internationally and contribute to the ambitions of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.”

Mahmoud Haj Hussein, Managing Director, DHL Express UAE, said: “Dubai’s manufacturers have strong potential to grow beyond the UAE. Through our partnership with DET, we are combining DHL Express’ global network and cross-border expertise with practical support to help businesses simplify international trade, reach new customers and expand confidently into global markets.”

The initiative supports the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, including the goal of more than doubling manufacturing value-added output in the decade up to 2033. Dubai’s manufacturing and export landscape continues to benefit from modern infrastructure, advanced production capability and a growing network of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs) connecting local manufacturers directly to global supply chains.

By reducing barriers to international trade and improving access to logistics expertise, DET aims to enable more Dubai-based businesses to access new opportunities, scale globally and reinforce the emirate’s position as a leading hub for trade, manufacturing and enterprise growth.

Through EAP, DET continues to connect manufacturers and exporters with services that address real market needs, from logistics and supply chain support to export finance and credit protection. The programme helps businesses manage export-related risks, strengthen their competitiveness and enter new or high-potential markets with greater confidence.